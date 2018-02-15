Bowl for Kids’ Sake deadline Feb. 23

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has announced that Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2018 is scheduled for March 2 and 3 at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and Treaty Lanes in Greenville.

This year’s theme is “Volunteering: The American Spirit.” To help celebrate the patriotic theme, participants are encouraged to attend dressed in red, white, and blue U.S.A. attire.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is the largest annual fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County. Hundreds of area bowlers support this event annually.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is open to the public, and individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate. They can form teams with friends, family and/or coworkers to raise money or bowl individually. High school students are encouraged to participate. A minimum donation of $40 per person, or $25 for those under 18, is requested. Participation includes a T-shirt, snacks, one hour of bowling and chances to win prizes.

Lanes will be available March 2 at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and 5:30 p.m. at Treaty Lanes in Greenville. March 3, lanes will be available at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Bel-Mar Lanes, and 2 p.m. at Treaty Lanes.

For registration forms and information, visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or call 492-7611. The registration deadline is Feb. 23.