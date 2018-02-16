Event to showcase art, music

SIDNEY — Fine art and music students at Christian Academy Schools in Sidney will showcase their work and entertain the public during the fifth annual Art from the Heart event at the school, Feb. 24.

From 7 to 9 p.m., attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and coffee while bidding on art created by students and community artists. The fundraiser supports the art programs at the school. Admission is free. The art auction and several raffles are what bring in the funds.

“It’s an elegant, dress-up kind of evening with lots of laughter,” said Superintendant Mary Smith. “We’d like to make $5,000 this year. We’ve come close to that in the past. It’s such an engaging way to see the arts.” The event attracts some 250 people, annually.

The art auction features ceramics, photography, paintings, drawings, jewelry, textiles and boxes of handmade stationery. The pieces have been created by students in all 13 grades and have been selected for the auction by art teacher Sheryl Ditmer. Several adult artists have donated work for auction, and attendees can bid on some delectable treats, as well.

“There will be a muffin of the month, a pie of the month and ice cream of the month,” Smith said. “I’m always surprised at what the piece is that goes for the most money.”

During Art from the Heart, students in red bow ties, known as bid runners, move from table to table, collecting and submitting bids, which are tracked on large screens visible throughout the room. The gymasium itself will be transformed by decorator Lisa Spurgeon.

She provides a floral arch through which people walk to get into the room and decorates the tables with arrangements that this year will be red and silver.

“Expect lots of sparkle,” she said.

In addition to the auction, the school will have two raffles: one for four hopper passes to Disney World and another for a diamond necklace. The hopper passes are good for one day, allow users to “hop” between theme parks at Disney World and can be used any time in the next year. They have a value of $150.

The necklace, donated by Allison’s Custom Jewelry in Sidney, is valued at $525. It’s a yellow diamond set in a 14-carat gold, free-form pendant on an 18-inch chain. To win the necklace, people will purchase plastic hearts for $5 each. Inside one heart will be a ticket that can be exchanged for the jewelry.

While patrons bid on art, they will be entertained by performances featuring the Voices Eternal show choir, third-grader Bryce Monnin on the piano and 10th-grader Melody Joines, who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Principal Rusty Kirkpatrick will serve as master of ceremonies.

The event includes valet parking, and the 2017 homecoming king and queen will greet people at the door.

“I think art kids are entrepreneurs, the thinkers outside the box. We’ve got to encourage that,” Smith said in explaining why Art from the Heart was developed. She noted that her favorite part of the evening is watching “people be so interested in the arts and undersand how a little encouragement can help young artists become who God intended them to become.”

