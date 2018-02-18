Fort Rowdy seeks art entries

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is now accepting entries for its 26th annual art contest.

The winning entry will be used to represent the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering on its printed material. The deadline for entries is March 30. The winner will receive recognition for the artwork and a limited edition medallion and the design will be made into a wood-burned plaque for the Fort Rowdy auction.

There is no cost to enter. Entries should be mailed flat or rolled to The Fort Rowdy Gathering-Artwork, P.O. Box 23, Covington, OH 45318. Do not fold the entries.

The artwork must be period correct, representative of the late 1700s and early 1800s, pre-Civil War. The drawing must be on white stock paper, in a black medium, so artwork is crisp and easily reproduced. The size of the drawing must be a minimum of 5 inches by 7 inches.

All artwork submitted becomes the property of the Fort Rowdy Gathering.

For information, text 937-467-0668 or email jar2jam1116@gmail.com.