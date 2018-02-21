Prom dress exchange set

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive, 109 S. Ohio Ave., will host a prom dress exchange, March 3, in its offices, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A fitting room will be available. Paparazzi Jewelry by Kelli will showcase jewelry. Those who shop and consign will have their names entered into a drawing for prizes. Hair by Alli will demonstrate updos and make-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To consign a dress, the fee is $7. To consign shoes, the fee is $3. Consigners may price their items as they see fit and the Sidney Alive staff will tag and display the dresses.

Those wishing to consign their dresses and/or shoes can register at Sidney Alive office, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of shoes and dresses are also welcome.

Proceeds will support Sidney Alive. For information, call 937-658-6945 or email office@sidneyalive.org.