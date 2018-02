SIDNEY — Wilson Health Hospice will host a Community Memorial Service, Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Miami Ave.

This memorial service is open to the community. It will honor loved ones who have passed on. The candlelight service will feature inspirational music and words of comfort. A reception with refreshments will follow.

Attendees are invited to share framed photos of their deceased loved ones on a memory table.