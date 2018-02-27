HWAP funds available

SIDNEY — Bridges Community Action Partnership has announced its Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP), which provides services, including insulation, heating unit and water heater repair/replacement, reduce air leakage, install CFL light bulbs and low-flow shower heads.

Bridges may be able to assist with other repairs including electrical and plumbing. Income eligibility is 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, which is $49,200 per year for a family of four.

The following list includes documents required for assistance: Social Security numbers for every household member; All pages of a current electric and gas bill or information on bulk fuel; birthdates for every household member; proof of any and all income received within the last 13 weeks or 12 months for all household members; proof of home ownership or title for mobile home; if renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number.

For information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments, call 937-507-9341.