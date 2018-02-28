Let yourself go

TODAY

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20; “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “The Color Purple” through April 15. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Victoria Theatre Association and Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture present the exhibit, “Visual Voices” through March 30 in the Orchestra Lobby of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts a discussion of “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed at 6 p.m. and story time at 6:30 p.m. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hsots Tabletop Night, board games for all ages, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Opera presents “The Barber of Seville” today at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Preperformance talk by Dr. Sam Dorf at 7 p.m. Talk is free for performance ticket-holders. Performance tickets: $28-$94 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, opens the exhibit, “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do,” with a reception from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Exhibit continues through March 31. Hours: 7 to 9 p.m., Monday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday. Admission and reception, free.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus hosts an all-you-can-eat fish fry in the K of C hall, 1300 N. Fourth Ave.,from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in, $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 children 11 and under.

• Houston Community Association hosts Pizza Friday Night from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. Dine in or carry out. Pizzas: $10-$17. Order in advance at 937-295-3598.

• Sidney Alive! presents First Fridays Downtown. Participating shops offer a discount and stay open late.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hosts Kids Night Out for children 5-11 from 7 to 10 p.m. Fee: $12 members, $18 nonmembers. 492-9134.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for concerts by Stone Sour, scheduled for May 16; An Evening with GHOST, scheduled for May 29; Fitz & the Tantrums, scheduled for June 12; Badfish-A Tribute to Sublime, scheduled for June 15, Case Rice, scheduled for June 16; ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, scheduled for June 23; George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, schedueld for July 12; Who’s Bad-The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, scheduled for Aug. 4, all at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Times and prices vary. clydetheatre.com.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Parks offers Maple Sugarin’ at the Prairie Tours and a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Tours every half hour. Tours are free. Breakfast tickets: $6 adult, $3 chidlren 3-12, at the door or in advance at 937-548-0165.

• Hueston Woods State Park, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner, hosts a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and its 52nd annual Maple Syrup Festival, from noon to 4 p.m., today and Sunday and March 10 and 11. Syrup tours, hay rides, hikes. Free. 513-523-6347.

• New Bremen Public Library screens cartoons at 10 a.m. Free.

MONDAY

• WACO Learning Center, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, offers a five-session, daily class, “Fun with Flight,” today through Friday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. to homeschooled children 6 to 8. Fee: $50. Advance registration required at 937-335-9226.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a two-part Microsoft Word class beginning today at 10:30 a.m. Basic computer knowledge required. And after-school snacks from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required for class at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers Game Adventures, games for all ages at 3 p.m. and begins a two-part Microsoft Word class at 5 p.m. Advance registration required for class at 419-753-2724. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster begins a two-part Microsoft Word class at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Lego Robotics Club for children in grades 3-7 at 4 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Lego Club at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3:30 p.m. and the Lego Robotics Club for children in grades 3-7. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Coffee & Crafts for adults at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

MARCH 8

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.