Botkins grad publishes book

BOTKINS — Julia Monnin, a 2002 graduate of Botkins High School and 2006 graduate of Wright State University, has released her first book, “The World is Noisy – God Whispers.”

Though Monnin, a psychology major, had no ambitions early in life to become a writer, she said God seemed to have different plans for her. After going through what she considered a miraculous conversion, she left her career as the manager of her husband’s chiropractic practice to pursue writing. Starting out simply as her spiritual journal, her book is a compilation of more than 190, thought-provoking journal reflections dating from March 2013 to February 2015.

In a release, she quoted Carl Rogers, saying that “what is most personal and unique in each one of us is probably the very element which would, if it were shared or expressed, speak most deeply to others.”

Keeping this in mind, she exposes the very elements of her inner-most being, the elements that are most personal and unique to her. From personal struggles to triumphs, from periods of deep peace to periods of utter confusion and from spiritual highs to spiritual lows, Monnin said her book is a raw, honest look into life of a girl who, for the first time in her late 20s, began finding answers to some of life’s biggest questions. Though the book tells the true story of Monnin’s life unfolding in ways unimagined, the reader-friendly format makes it a one-of-a-kind prayer companion for those looking to deepen their relationship with Christ, the release said.

The book is available at Amazon.com. For information, visit www.juliamonnin.com.

