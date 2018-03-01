Fair board considers special events

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Agricultural Society discussed two nonfair events during its Feb. 21 meeting.

Matt Henman reported that talks are ongoing concerning a possible Independence Day celebration on the fairgrounds. Dan Geise moved to appropriate $1,500 for expenses, but after discussion, rescinded the motion. The idea of support was tabled until the March meeting.

The fair board did vote to approve a partnership with Shelby County Veterans Services to host an event on the fairgrounds, Aug. 11, in honor of veterans. Veterans Appreciation Day will welcome members of all the veterans’ organizations and their families.

In other business, the fair board:

• Approved rule changes for the 2018 fair.

• Voted to discontinue having a cheerleading competition during the fair.

• Approved a measure to require that grand and reserve champion meat pen rabbits be tattooed as soon as they are declared to make sure they are not replaced when they are sent to slaughter. The rabbits will be given to the cull buyer as long as a fair board member follows to see them being slaughtered. It was noted that rabbit tatooing will be June 23, weigh in will be July 21 and the show will be July 23. Fair board secretary Jerry Schaffner told the Sidney Daily News that the vote is a preventative measure and there has not been a problem at past fairs of replacing animals.

• Appropriated $725 toward the $3,450 cost of a ridge vent for the livestock complex. The Shelby County Pork Producers and the Junior Fair Improvement Committee will cover the remain cost.

• Approved a purchase from Tim Musser of a lighting system for the stage at a cost of $350 and the purchase of teeth and holders for the newly acquired, used track conditioner at a cost of $1,300.

• Decided to stage the king and queen crowning in the entertainment tent, rather than during the rodeo, as had been suggested.

• Discussed the possiblity of a lunch pass, but tabled a decision until the March meeting.

• Heard reports that volunteers are needed to help on carload night; that the Industrial Day Committee will put bands together, June 19, distribute them June 21 and collect proceeds, July 26; that OSU Extension 4-H Educator Cassie Dietrich has recruited 92 new 4-H members for 2018; that trees will be planted on the fairgrounds in the fall; that a herpes virus has been found in horses in Ohio that could affect races and the junior fair show if not contained by fair time; that security services for the 2018 fair have been contracted for with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and that the Junior Fair Improvement Committee had appropriated $5,000 to 4-H to purchase equipment for the fair.

• Accepted a treasurer’s report showing that at the end of January, the board had a balance equaling $70,235.42 and expenses to be pain in February of $9,992.88.

