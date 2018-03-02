Sidney featured in NY Times story

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Times has published a story about the controversy surrounding the arming of teachers as a school safety measure.

Sidney City Schools is featured in the article. Erica L. Green, a Times education correspondent, and Andrew Spear, a photographer, were in Sidney, Monday, to interview Superintendent John Scheu, Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart and others about the program that was instituted here beginning in 2013.

The Times story can be read online at https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/01/us/armed-teachers-guns-schools.html?smid=tw-share.