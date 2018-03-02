Jones wins speech contest

SIDNEY — Sidney Rotary hosted its annual Four Way Speech contest, Feb. 26.

The contest brings participants from eight different high schools to talk about Rotary values. Each participant had four to six minutes to talk about any subject, but it had to meet four Rotary criteria: Is it true? Is it fair? Does it increase goodwill and friendship? Is it a benefit to all?

Ten students were selected by their high schools to present their speeches to Rotary: Caleb Shepherd, of Anna Local Schools; Grace Homan, of Botkins Local Schools; Alexis Boersma, of Christian Academy Schools; Annie Stemen, of Fairlawn Local Schools; Hattie Meyer and Brook Raterman, of Fort Loramie Local Schools; Chare Jeffries and Nate Arseneau, of Houston Local Schools; Abby Jones, of Lehman Catholic School; and Rebecca Pinchot, of Russia Local Schools.

Some of the topics that they presented were why mission trips are important, why choir should be mandatory and personnel success stories. Jones was selected at the winner of the Four Way Speech contest with a speech about her past, present and future. She received $200 and will represent the Sidney Rotary Club at Wright State University on April 8 in a district speech conference. Meyers finished second and received $150, and Stemen finished third and received $100. All other participants each received $25 dollars.

Stemen http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Stemen.jpg Stemen Meyer http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Meyer.jpg Meyer Jones http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Jones.jpg Jones