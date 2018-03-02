Tips for road trips

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — With spring not far away, an annual fever will soon grip many Americans. The spirit of adventure is felt in a road trip, a timeless American pastime where families head out to discover new places or re-visit familiar ones.

According to MMGY Global’s 2017 Portrait of American Travelers, road trips are trending upward. The survey showed that road trippers accounted for 46 percent of all American travelers over the last 12-month period recorded, and that road trip vacations rose from 22 percent to 39 percent from 2016 to 2017.

“No matter how fast technology advances, the simple bonding a group gets in a road trip is just the right speed for many, slowing things down to be enjoyed and remembered,” said Gary Sandberg, a prepper who instructs church groups and neighborhood communities on adventure planning and emergency preparedness. “It’s something so many Americans still like to do — take a drive in the country or plan a long weekend that’s distant but within manageable driving distance.

“But sometimes good intentions run into unfortunate snags, and the stories are endless of people who weren’t prepared adequately for the worst-case scenario. Taking the time to pack a few simple items for the road is definitely worth it.”

Sandberg gives five safety tips for the next road trip:

• Take a map. Having a smart phone gives travellers access to maps and turn-by-turn instructions, but what if service is lost? Then a good, old-fashioned paper map is needed to know how to get where.

• Pack roadside necessities. It’s important to be prepared for a car’s breaking down — perhaps for an extended period — or getting a flat tire. Essentials to have along for the ride include water, snacks, jumper cables, screwdriver, tire jack, tire iron and spare tire.

• Have a light source. Having car trouble at night emphasizes the need for a flashlight, which people frequently forget. Even when they do remember, the batteries may be dead, so it can be helpful to have a flashlight that runs on an alternative energy source. One way to bypass the need for fresh batteries is a water-powered flashlight which can also be converted into a lantern.

• Enable child safety locks. When traveling with youngsters who are naturally curious and like to use their hands to open things that they shouldn’t, make sure to activate all of the child safety locks in the vehicle.

• Share the driving. Long road trips can lead to drowsy or distracted driving if one person does all the driving. To avoid this danger, share the driving duties with another responsible driver and give each other a break from time to time.

“There’s nothing more enjoyable than a family road trip,” Sandberg said, “and few things more aggravating than car trouble that ruins, or at least disrupts, the trip. You have to be prepared for that, and further, you need to know what travelling safely really means. It’s more than just safe driving.”