GAC to present ‘Three Little Pigs’

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council’s Youth Education Series will present the Columbus Children’s Theatre’s production of “The Three Little Pigs,” March 10, at 7 p.m., in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave.

The plot concerns three little pigs: Salty Bacon Pig, Porkella Chop Pig, and Hamuel Bone Pig. They had each set out to seek their fortune and build a home when they encountered the Big Bad Wolf. But unlike the familiar fairy tale, this production presents a question: is the wolf really bad? Maybe there are things going on that people — and pigs — don’t know about.

Columbus Children’s Theatre is an award-winning professional theater group that has been entertaining families and producing for young audiences in Columbus for more than 40 years. One of the oldest children’s theaters, its simple mission of “nurturing future artists and future audiences” emphasizes integrity, compassion, courage, friendship and creative discipline. This touring company presents shows to 80,000 children every year, spreading the magic of theater across Ohio.

Tickets cost $6 for adults and $4 for children. They are available at Ron & Nita’s, Gateway Arts Council, http://gatewayartscouncil.org/youth-series/, 498-2787 and at the door the day of the performance.

Salty Bacon Pig, Porkella Chop Pig, and Hamuel Bone Pig discuss the Big Bad Wolf in a scene from “Three Little Pigs,” which will be presented by Gateway Arts Council in the Cameo Theatre in Sidney, March 10. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_three-little-pigs.jpg Salty Bacon Pig, Porkella Chop Pig, and Hamuel Bone Pig discuss the Big Bad Wolf in a scene from “Three Little Pigs,” which will be presented by Gateway Arts Council in the Cameo Theatre in Sidney, March 10. Courtesy photo