Wilson plans grief sessions

SIDNEY — Wilson Health Hospice has announced grief support sessions to begin this month.

The first of an eight-week series of grief support group meetings will be Tuesday, March 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1081 Fairington Drive. The location is handicapped accessible.

According to bereavement coordinator Ruth Montgomery, the goals of this support group are to provide educational information about grief and loss, assist group members in developing coping and adapting skills and offer emotional support. The support group sessions are offered free of charge.

Topics to be covered in the weekly sessions include understanding the grief experience, handling the difficult emotions of grief, managing the stress of change, preparing for holidays and special occasions and finding meaning after loss.

Advance registration is required. For information, call 498-9335.