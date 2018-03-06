Sidney Alive seeks ‘jockeys’

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is looking for local “jockeys” for the organization’s Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square.

The goal is to have 10 jockeys vying to not race in the Hometown Derby during the Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square, May 5. Once committed, the jockeys will raise money to save themselves from the derby race. The nominees who raise the least amount of money will have to race around the square on their steeds. Those attending the affair may place “bets” on the jockeys who will race.

Nominations can be made by calling 658-6945 or by visiting www.SidneyAlive.org and clicking on the “Events” tab to find the form.

The Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square will take place on the Shelby County courtsquare. Tickets are available for people 21 and older at the Sidney Alive website and Facebook Page. The event will feature a hat contest, derby-themed activities and refreshments.

All moneys raised will benefit Sidney Alive.