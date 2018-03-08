Marriages/divorces

SIDNEY — The following people recently filed for marriage licenses in Shelby County:

Tracy Davis, New Carlisle, and Velma Young, Houston; Stephen Greenwood and Lisa Fisher, Sidney; LeAnn Kennedy and Cody Lowe, Sidney; Elizabeth Phelps and Derek Simmons, Minster; Thomas Macias and Lindsey Sherman, Sidney; Brian Willams and Joida Baker, Jackson Center; Jennifer Carson and Christopher Ritchie, Sidney; Avriel Altschul and Ian Shatto, Sidney; Brian Brown and Amber Maka, Sidney; Ashley Langjahr, Findlay, and Joseph Poeppelman, Fort Loramie; Jesse Neal and April Sharp, Sidney; Kyle Doak and Kelli Doak, Sidney; Megan Sudduth and Tyler Hoaglin, Sidney; Steven Andrews and Lisa Branch, Sidney; Kyle Isfalt and Elaina Thompson, New Knoxville.

The following people recently filed for divorce in Shelby County:

Ashley Swiger v. Brandon Swiger, Terra Williams v. Randall Williams, Cherita Marcus v. Kevin Marcus, Brandon Bennion v. Tia Bennion, Melinda Hymes v. Rick Hymes, Jennifer Divens v. Joshua Divens.

The following people recently filed for dissolution in Shelby County:

Thomas Hughes and Myrtle Hughes, Megan Purdy and Randy Purdy, Anuj Patel and Komal Patel, William Bruggeman and Jana Bruggeman.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

