Bowling event shy of goal

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake, March 2 and March 3, at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and Treaty Lanes in Greenville was supported by 123 local businesses and individuals who sponsored, made general donations and/or donated prizes for the event.

The two-day event brought together 348 bowlers to make up 69 participating teams. Preliminary figures show that Bowl for Kids’ Sake has raised $38,642 for the Shelby and Darke County agency, which is $4,433 shy of the $43,075 goal. Donations are still be accepted.

Prize levels were determined by the amount of money each individual raised. Participants who raised at least $40 ($25 for those under 18) were awarded with an event T-shirt. Those who fundraised up to $50 were entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card, and this year’s winner was Sara Carr, who bowled with the Mutual Federal team. Those who fundraised up to $150 qualified for three entries in the Amazon gift card drawing along with one entry in a $500 grand prize drawing. This year’s grand prize winner was Maverick Long, who bowled with the Super Tubers team from Freshway Foods. Long has generously donated his prize winnings back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, and he stated, “Our team had a blast at the event, and we are thankful for everyone who helped put it on. I would like to donate the prize back to your organization as it truly makes a difference in Shelby and Darke County.” The Individual Most Money Raised award went to Joe Rizzo, who raised $305 in addition to his company-sponsored entry from Cargill. Rizzo was awarded a Columbus Overnight gift basket including overnight accommodations, four admission tickets to COSI, and a $25 Darden Restaurant gift card. Participants also had the opportunity to participate in trivia contests to win door prizes during the fundraiser.