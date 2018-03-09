‘Something Rotten’ to play in Dayton

DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association’s Premier Health Broadway Series will present the musical, “Something Rotten!,” March 20-25 in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

The production has been directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw, whose other credits include “The Book of Mormon” and “Aladdin”, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award- and Tony Award-nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award-nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O’Farrell.

Tickets cost $26 and up and are available at 888-228-3630 and Ticketcenterstage.com.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Something Rotten!” will perform in Dayton with three principal cast members direct from Broadway: Rob McClure as Nick Bottom, Adam Pascal as Shakespeare and Josh Grisetti as Nigel Bottom. The touring cast also features Maggie Lakis as Bea, Blake Hammond as Nostradamus, Autumn Hurlbert as Portia, Scott Cote as Brother Jeremiah and Jeff Brooks as Shylock.

The award-winning design team of Broadway veterans includes Scott Pask, scenic design; Gregg Barnes, costume design; Jeff Croiter, lighting design; Peter Hylenski, sound design; Josh Marquette, hair design; Phil Reno, music direction/conductor; Glen Kelly, arrangements; Larry Hochman, orchestrations; Steve Bebout, associate director; and casting by Telsey + Company/Bethany Knox, CSA.

From the director of “Aladdin” and co-director of “The Book of Mormon” and the producer of “Rent,” “Avenue Q” and “In the Heights,” this hilarious new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical.

The cast of "Something Rotten" performs a number in the musical comedy about two brothers trying to beat Shakespeare at his own game.