La Comedia presents ‘The Color Purple’

SPRINGBORO — La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 756 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents a musical, “The Color Purple,” based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Steven Spielberg film, through April 15.

The musical score features jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues. The original Broadway production, which ran from 2005 to 2008, won 11 Tony award nominations and a revival that ran from 2015 to 2017 won two Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The show features a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephern Bray. The La Comedia production has been directed by Chris Beiser. Rebecca Childs was the music director.

In the cast are Cecelia Monica-Lyn as Celie, Ken Boyd as Pa, Amber Eldreion as Sofia, Kendra Guy as Shug Avery, Marcus Anthony Johnson as Buster, El More as Church Lady Darlene, Sarah-Gloriel M. Ogayonne as Church Lady Jarene, Justin Emmanuel Parker as Mister, Samantha Prnee as Church Lady Doris, George P. Roberts as Harpo, Jared Roper as the preacher, Bri Thomas as Squeak, Desmond Thomas as Grady and Tenna Torres as Nettie. The children’s ensemble includes Ava Lockhart, Alana Money, Aaliyah Bailey, Faith Cahmbers and Jewell Timpson.

Tickets cost $61-$75 and include dinner. On the menu are fried chicken, fried Norwegian cod, fresh vegetables, pastas, chef-carved meats and sweet potato souffle.

Tickets are available at 800-677-9505.

The cast of “The Color Purple” performs a musical number in the production at La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro. It runs through April 15. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Color-Purple.jpg The cast of “The Color Purple” performs a musical number in the production at La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro. It runs through April 15. Courtesy photo