SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., will host a dance from 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, March 16.

Bill Corfield will provide music. There will be sing-alongs, snacks, beverages, gifts, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers.

The Senior Center Singers will perform in a free concert at the Senior Center, March 23, at 7 p.m.