Trustees plan fish fry

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Trustees and Fiscal Officers Association’s annual fish fry will be March 23, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Beige Building on the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney.

Meals will include fish, cole slaw, potato chips, applesauce, bread and butter and green onions. Soft drinks will be available for an additional charge.

Meals cost $6 for adults, $3 for children 11 and under.

The association plans to fry 800 pounds of fish for this year’s event. Some 50 volunteers will work to make the fundraiser a success.

The Dayton Dragons baseball organization will have an information booth onsite during the fish fry. Representatives will discuss various ticket packages that are available to purchase.