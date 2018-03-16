Life coach writes book

TROY — Christy Shell, a local leadership, career and life coach, has written a book, “An Ordinary Girl’s Guide to Extraordinary: The Practical Magic of Finding Your Awesomeness (No Matter Who You Are).”

Shell is a self-described ordinary girl turned author, coach, entrepreneur and dyslexic overachiever. She wrote her first book for people who want to explore future careers or design successful lives that have meaning, no matter how prosperous or humble their beginnings.

Based on Shell’s 20 years of experience and education, “An Ordinary Girl’s Guide” is a map to finding an extraordinary life and career.

As Shell explains, “First, discover your unique gifts and divine purpose, then figure out how to offer those courageously to the world.”

Shell’s book walks you through the process with exercises and shares stories of others who have taken the journey from a ho-um or challenging life to an extraordinary one.

An “Ordinary Girl’s Guide to Extraordinary” is available at three Troy locations: Jay and

Mary’s Book Store, Merle Norman Cosmetics and 3 Weird Sisters, and at Amazon.com, in both

ebook and print formats.

Two book signing events are planned: March 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jay and Mary’s Book Store and April 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Merle Norman Cosmetics, both in Troy.

Shell holds a Master of Education and has been a facilitator of personal and professional development for more than 20 years as a certified executive, career and life coach. Her office is in Troy. In addition to her work with career planning, Shell has worked with individuals and teams from Ford Motor Co., Proctor & Gamble, Crown Equipment Inc., Lexis-Nexis, Dayton International Airport, Veyance Technologies, Alcoa Engineering Inc., Convergys, Joint Township Regional Health System, the Cincinnati Police Department and many others.

Life coach Christy Shell’s latest book is available in Troy and at amazon.com. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_PR-Christy-Shell-Book-Cover.jpg Life coach Christy Shell’s latest book is available in Troy and at amazon.com. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_PR-Christy-Shell.jpg