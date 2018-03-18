St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

People set off from St. Patrick towards McCartyville at the start of the Irish Jog Saturday, March 17. The run was followed by the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in McCartyville.

People dressed in shamrock covered overcoats take part in the McCartyville Irish parade Saturday, March 17.

Amanda Meyer, right, is crowned 2018 St. Patrick’s Day queen of McCartyville by the 2017 queen Katie Niekamp, both of McCartyville. The crowning was held at the McCartyville Sacred Heart Activity Center Friday, March 16.