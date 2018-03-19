125 Years

March 19, 1893

A very bad smoke was had by a dozen persons at the United States Express office this morning. While a bituminous coal file was at its best the stove pipe fell down. Business was suspended for one hour, but the usual remarks that apply to stove pipes were prompt and apt.

———

The deputy fish and game warden, Mr. Noviel, reports that the number of dead fish in the Lewistown reservoir has not been exaggerated, and he says the fish are already beginning to stink, and persons living near the reservoir are afraid it will breed sickness. One report says there are car loads of dead fish in sight.

———

Henry Wagner, F.D. Reed, Louis F. Wagner and W.O. Wagner have gone to the Lewistown reservoir to shoot duck.

———

A.C. and Web Fry have brought the hack and dray line of Horr and Hussey.

———

A.T. Bascom sent a newspaper folder to the state of Washington yesterday.

100 Years

March 19, 1918

There was considerable excitement at the plant of the Cherry Cheer Co. this morning, caused by the bursting of the ammonia pipes in the refrigerator plan. Although the plant is at the rear of the building, the wind carried the fumes into the plant and some employees thought the building was on fire. Two women employees fainted and several became hysterical in trying to get out the building. There was no damage except the loss of the ammonia charge.

———

The formal opening of the Murphy five and ten cent store was held today. C.N Kretchman, who has been in charge of Murphy stores in Ohio, will have charge of the local store and plans to move his family here. He expressed disappointment that a number of the display tables and some of the merchandise failed to arrive in time for the opening.

———

The Shelby county draft board was advised today that 28 men will go from this county on the next call set to begin on Mar. 29.

———

Services will be resumed Sunday at the churches in Anna, closed for the past several weeks because of scarlet fever.

75 Years

March 19, 1943

Members of the senior class at Jackson Center High school will present “Summer Rash” as their class play tomorrow evening at the school. Members of the cast include: Bea Johnson, Velma Helmlinger, William Hovis, Grace Metz, William Allenbaugh, Dale Mann, Alice Buirley, Mary Catherine Swiger, Margery Pence, and James Brackney.

———

Marianne Billing, Lu Ann Blake, Billy Mentges and Johnny Beck will present a costume Mexican dance as a part of the Delta Theta Tau sorority style show on Wednesday evening.

———

The Fifth Service command of the U.S. Army has authorized a trial blackout of Shelby county the evening of March 23, it was announced today. The blackout will be conducted between the hours of 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., with all local councils in the county participating.

———

The Shelby county chapter of the Red Cross has completed the establishment of its new headquarters in the Beebe property at 124 North Ohio avenue. It was also announced today that a total of $9,205 has been contributed toward the county goal of $15,000 in the current campaign.

50 Years

March 19, 1968

The first step toward a new Farmers and Merchants Bank building at Anna began this week with the demolition of the old Anna Hotel, where the future bank will be constructed. Upon completion, probably late this year, the present bank will be razed for a parking area and a drive-in window. The present structure has housed the bank since it began operations with a capitalization of $75,000 in 1908. Capitalization today is $2.6 million. The bank’s front footage on West Main street will be 112 feet. The new land is twice as wide as the lot where the bank now stands.

———

Edwin Frey, chairman of the Citizens Committee for Renewal of the School Operating Levy, today announced membership of the group. Serving with Frey will be Robert Dunham, Pat Milligan, Richard Koehler, Mrs. Clyde Taylor, Mark Wells, Don Fogt, Glenn Smith and Shearl Edler. The chairman noted that it will be the committee’s purpose to inform the public of the need for continuing the existing levy to operate the local schools.

———

Freshman and juniors led the way in the annual pest hunt contest sponsored by the Jackson Center FFA chapter in which a total of 6,729 points were scored. Terry Clinehens, a freshman, led the pest hunt competition with a total of 1,603 points. Dale Baker, a junior, finished in second place with a total of 1,131 points. In winning the contest, the freshmen and juniors will be the guests of the sophomores and seniors at a banquet.

25 Years

March 19, 1993

The New Life Fitness Center will be no more. It has been bought out. The news was given to the community by manager Tom Kondas. New Life has been bought by Mid-American Fitness Centers, Inc. Mid-American purchased the assets of New Life. Mid-American management is indicating they will honor the membership contracts of the New Life Fitness members.

———

The Sidney High School mock trial team was again very successful in the Dayton district. Team A tied for first among 16 teams. Team members included Chris Zember, Rob Strayer, Wayne Perry, Julie Troller, John Gross and Jeremy Arthur. Mock trial legal advisor Rich Wallace noted Sidney’s Team A received a perfect score – a very unusual accomplishment. The Sidney High School Team B finished in fifth place. The mock trial advisor is Sidney High School teacher Steve Weadock. The mock trial program is in its third year at Sidney High School.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

