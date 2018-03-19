Dayton Power and Light: Plan ahead during Severe Weather Awareness Week

DAYTON — The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), is encouraging customers to plan in advance for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, during Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 19 – 24.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the state of Ohio will participate in a statewide tornado drill and test its Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Wednesday, March 21 at 9:50 a.m. During this time, schools, businesses and households are encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans.

What can DP&L customers do during Severe Weather Awareness Week?

Build a Storm Kit

Make sure you gather enough essentials for at least 72 hours and include items such as necessary medicines, water, nonperishable food, flashlight, first aid items, spare clothing, phone chargers, battery-operated radio and extra batteries. Be sure each member of the household or work location knows where the emergency storm kit is located.

• Make an Emergency Plan

Do you know what you would do if you lost power for an extended period of time? Have a plan to move yourself and your family – especially those with special medical needs – to an alternate location. Each person in your household should know where to meet, how to contact each other and what to do in different scenarios.

• Keep informed

Bookmark DP&L’s Outage Info Center on your mobile device for quick and easy access to report outages, check your status, and view our new Outage Map. When power outages occur, DP&L provides customers real-time outage information through the online outage map to help customers make critical decisions. Follow DP&L on Twitter for real-time outage updates.

• Be safe around power lines

Put safety first, and never touch or go near a downed power line. Always assume it is energized andstay away. Keep children and pets away and report it online or call 877-4OUTAGE. If the situation is an emergency, such as a fire, call 911.

No matter where you live, you’ll encounter storms at some point during the year. For more information about staying safe during severe weather events, visit dpandl.com.