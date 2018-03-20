It’s open season on hunting eggs

SIDNEY — Children will be scavenging for brightly colored Easter eggs during hunts that take place beginning Saturday, March 24, throughout the area.

Those candy- and prize-filled treats can be found as follows:

Sidney

• Area children can search for the brightly colored eggs in the pool at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 900 Parkwood St., March 24, during the Eggquatics Hunt and Easter Egg Dive. Children 3 to 5 who are nonswimmers can participate from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Children 5 to 7 who are beginning swimmers or nonswimmers will hunt from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Nonswimmers whose heads wouldn’t be above water if they stood in water 4-feet deep must be accompanied in the pool by adults, one adult for each child. Children 7-10 who are beginning or advanced swimmers will participate from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Swimmers must be able to touch in 4 feet of water or pass a swim test to advance to the deep end of the pool.

At each session, one egg will contain a golden coin, which will be redeemable for a photo with the Easter bunny and a prize. All other eggs will be redeemed for candy. There will be 1,500 eggs in the pool for each age group.

The cost to participate is $5 for YMCA members, $7 for nonmembers. There is no charge for adults to participate when they are required to accompany their children. Advance registration is requested by 5 p.m., March 23, and can be made by calling 492-9134.

• The area’s largest hunt, a traditional one at no charge, will be staged on the lawn of Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road, by the Sidney First United Methodist Church. Children up to sixth grade can look for 15,000 eggs begining at about noon, April 1. The church will have a contemporary Easter service for adults and another geared toward children inside the school beginning at 11 a.m. The egg hunt will immediately follow the services.

• Children in fifth grade and younger can gather 5,000 candy-filled eggs on the lawn of the Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., March 31, at 10 a.m.

• Sidney Alive will host an Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney, March 24, at 11 a.m. Children will search in groups for 5,000 eggs filled with candy and novelty toys. Each age group, ages 1-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-11, will have its own quadrant of the courtsquare. A parent may accompany a child who is 1 or 2. No parents will be permitted in the other quadrants, although they may watch from the perimeter. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

• Registration opens at 9:45 a.m., April 1, for an egg hunt at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. The hunt, which has no age limit, will begin at 11:45 a.m. following a 10:15 a.m. Easter service. Children can register early or show up at 11:45 to participate.

Anna

• Anna Civic Association will host an Easter egg hunt, March 31, at 1 p.m., at the Anna Community Branch Library, 304 N. Second St., Anna. Children will hunt in age groups as follows: 2 and under, 3-4, 5-6 and 7 and older.

Botkins

• Botkins Community Park will be the scene of an Easter egg hunt presented by the village of Botkins, March 31, at 3 p.m. Children through age 12 are invited to look for thousands of candy-filled eggs. Eggs will also have tickets in them. The tickets can be entered into a drawing for a bicycle. Girls and boys bikes will be awarded in each of three age groups, 0-4, 5-7 and 8-12.

Fort Loramie

• The Fort Loramie Community Fire Department will have its annual Easter egg hunt, March 25, at 1 p.m. in the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park for children in preschool through third grade. Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers in four age groups. If the weather is bad, eggs and candy will be distributed in the parking lot and the shelter house.

Hardin

• Eggs with tickets for prizes, as well as for candy, will be hidden at the Crossroads by the Hardin United Methodist Church for a hunt, March 31, at 10 a.m. The Crossroads is across the street from the church at 6073 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Hardin. Children from 2 to 11 will search for the bounty in groups: Prekindergarten through first grade, second and third grade, and fourth and fifth grade.

Minster

• The Minster Journeyman’s Club will host an egg hunt, March 25, at 1:30 p.m. in Four Seasons Park in Minster. Children will search in four age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8.

New Bremen

• The Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities has scheduled an all-abilities egg hunt for March 24, at 11:30 a.m., in the ABC Center, 20 E. First St., New Bremen, for children of all ages. There will be specific areas for wheelchair, sensory, sensory-sensitive and traditional hunts for nut-free candy-filled eggs. There will be prizes and a raffle. For information, call 419-629-1502.

• The village of New Bremen and the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club have invited children in sixth grade and younger to hunt for eggs, March 31, at 1 p.m., in Jaycee Park in New Bremen. If the weather is bad, the hunt will take place in the New Bremen Junior High School gym.

Osgood

• Children in preschool through third grade can look for Easter eggs at the Osgood American Legion hall, S. North St., Osgood, March 31, at 1 p.m.

Versailles

• The Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles, will host an egg hunt, March 24, for children 12 and younger at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be there and cookies and punch will be served.

