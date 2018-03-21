125 Years

March 21, 1893

The Republicans of Sidney and Clinton township held their primary in the assembly room of the court house yesterday afternoon and evening. The ticket includes: John G. McCune, for treasurer; James S. Wilson, township trustee; Samuel Piper, cemetery trustee; R.O. Bingham, water works trustee; T.B. Marshall and James Rostron, school board.

———

Capt. S.B. Purnell will open a military training school in the armory next month.

———

The Snodgrass school in District No. 3, this township, taught by Miss Neva Hall, of Sidney, closed on Thursday with appropriate exercises. The patrons of the school served a fine dinner and in the exercises of the afternoon about 25 pupils took part.

100 Years

March 21, 1918

Many people were out for the Red Cross auction on the west side of the court square this afternoon and there was some lively bidding as the various articles were sold. The first thing offered was four dozen eggs donated by Miss Carrie Foster. They were sold and re-sold again, the purchaser re-donating them again until the final amount totaled $100 for the eggs.

———

The 10th anniversary of the Green Ribbon club was observed last evening in the home of Mrs. C.E. Lippincott on North Main avenue, with the husbands of the members as guests.

———

W.C. Horr, Sr., was elected councilor when members of the Local Commercial Travelers named officers for the year at their meeting last night. J.N. Lauterbur becomes past councilor, with Rhinehart Smith, vice councilor; L.R. Custenborder, secretary; V.E. Chambers, conductor; George Ehrhardt, page, and A.W. Knauer, sentinel.

———

The Cut Price Shoe Store of this city has purchased the stock of shoes of the Rembold Brothers at Anna, who have quit the business. The stock will be placed on sale in this city.

75 Years

March 21, 1943

In preparation for the county-wide blackout to be held on Mar. 23, a surprise test dimout of the entire city and county will be held sometime before that date it was announced today by heads of the city and county units. The date and time are being kept secret even from the commanders and staff members so that the test will come as a complete surprise.

———

R.E. Teegarden, Sidney division engineer for the state department of highways, was installed last night as president of the Mid-Western chapter of the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers. O.W. Gruebmeyer, also of Sidney and office engineer of the division, was installed as vice president at the meeting held in Greenville.

———

Spring football practice at Sidney High school will open tonight under the supervision of Herbert Woolweaver as head coach. He will be assisted by Arthur Jones.

50 Years

March 21, 1968

Members of the Home Builders Association of Shelby County were looking for a repeat performance tonight and Sunday of the excellent Friday crowd on hand for the 1968 Home Show at the Sidney Armory. Four door awards were made last night and will be repeated again at the conclusion of the show tonight and on Sunday. Top award of a portable TV went to Elsie Middleton, R.R. 5, Sidney. Ken Bosart of Russia was the winner of a blender; John Monnier, Russia, a portable mixer, and Betty Boecher, R.R. 1, Minster, an electric knife.

———

Three Shelby county youths have earned the State Farmer Degree to be presented April 20 at the state Future Farmers of America convention in Columbus. They are William Miller of the Anna FFA chapter, Bob Eilerman of Houston High School and Tom Pleiman of the Fort Loramie FFA chapter.

———

C.J. Hawke, who has been serving as pastor of the Faith Baptist Church on Millcreek road, has announced his resignation. Rev. Hawkey has been pastor of the rural church since it was established in August 1965.

25 Years

March 21, 1993

The New Life vs. Mid-American Fitness Centers controversy is not going away anytime soon. The members of New Life are upset because those who purchased lifetime memberships will lose them as a result of the sale of the business to Mid-American Fitness Centers. The Sidney Police Department was called to the New Life location in Sidney because of an upset customer. A petition containing 60 to 70 names was assembled in Sidney alone. A lawsuit will be filed shortly in Miami County, Ohio.

———

The Sidney Tannery is back in the news. A recent inspection has discovered 42 barrels. Fifteen contained toxic substances, 14 do not contain the toxins, and the rest of the drums were empty. The Lane Street section of the tannery is also experiencing problems. Part of the roof collapsed. The City of Sidney has set aside $62,000 to demolish the Lane Street section of the Sidney Tannery. This information was made available by City Manager Bill Barlow.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

