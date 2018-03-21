Not afraid of a little work

Carter Carey, 6, of Sidney, son of Matthew Carey and Dee Bodner, shovels the sidewalk in front of the alterations business “Just Sew” Wednesday, March 21. Many people were out shoveling and plowing the substantial snow that accumulated overnight.

