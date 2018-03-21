Rhodes State to hold early scheduling orientation

LIMA — Rhodes State College will kick off summer and fall semester registration with early scheduling orientation beginning Wednesday, April 4.

Sessions will be held Wednesday, April 4, and Thursday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. each evening in the Keese Hall Multipurpose Center. New students will learn more about their programs of interest, meet faculty and staff, and register for classes.

Scholarships totaling $10,000 will be awarded during the two evenings. Students who attend either session will be entered into a drawing for five $1,000 scholarships that will be awarded each night.

For more information and to register for this event, go to their website at www.RhodesState.edu.