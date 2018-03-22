125 Years

March 22, 1893

The Board of Improvement, which has done very little for nearly a year, transacted some very important business this morning. Negotiations are being carried on with a firm that cannot be revealed at the present time. It is understood representatives have visited Sidney twice and selected a site south of the Sebastian-May factory and north of the Big Four railroad.

———

Reports from Jackson Center indicate that land is being secured for the setting up of construction camps for workers on the extension of the Ohio Southern railway. The report adds: “It looks as though the cars will soon be here and our citizens are very jubilant as to the success of the work thus far.”

———

The residence of Mrs. Leah Barr, east of Kirkwood, was destroyed by fire Sunday night. It was not occupied but Mrs. Barr had planned to move into it on Monday morning. Monday about 30 neighbors assembled and built her a new house.

100 Years

March 22, 1918

Burns suffered when he apparently fell asleep alongside some burning railroad ties in Anna Saturday night proved fatal to a man who identified himself only as William Duffield last night. He had gotten off a freight train early in the evening and after spending some time in the town walked out to where the ties were burning and went to sleep. About 11 p.m. he came running into town with his clothes on fire. After treatment by Dr. Millette, a bed was fixed for him in the mayor’s office. His condition became worse during the day Sunday.

———

So successful was the Red Cross auction held on the public square last Saturday afternoon, conducted under the auspices of the local Red Cross, that another will be held next Saturday. Additional donations may be made during the week. Many of the articles already donated were not sold on Saturday because of lack of time for them to be offered.

———

John K. Dunson, of Sidney, and Joseph Barhorst, of Loramie township, announced today they would be candidates for county commissioner before the upcoming Shelby County Democratic primary election.

75 Years

March 22, 1943

The need and possibilities of a planning commission for Sidney were outlined by three city officials at the March meeting of the Sidney Merchants Association last evening. Participating in the discussions were May John Sexauer, City Solicitor E.J. Garmhausen, and Service Director Rexford Price.

———

Miss Roselyn Ross has added her name to the Shelby county enlistees in the WAACs, having completed here examinations earlier this week in Columbus. She will have a two-week furlough before reporting for assignment for preliminary training.

———

Sidney firemen spent more than two hours last night in attempting to extinguish a stubborn fire in the leather dust collection room on the third floor of the Sidney Tanning Co. Fire Chief Neal Waggoner said it was one of the most stubborn fires in his long experience. Fire damage is not expected to run high but there was some water damage.

———

Service Director Rex Price was in Marion today to make a study of that city’s garbage disposal plant and collection system.

50 Years

March 22, 1968

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office today began probing the ruins of the Anna Farmer’s Elevator that burned to the ground early Sunday, taking with it Wilt’s store. Phil Wilt, who along with his brother, Art, operated the department store, said the total loss may approximate $80,000. Eight fire departments with at least 13 pieces of fire equipment fought the fire, which at times looked as if it might involve all of downtown Anna. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies and auxiliary police had their hands full keeping back spectators. It appeared everyone in Anna turned out to watch the spectacular fire.

———

MINSTER – The Industrial Equipment Co. here announced last week that the name of the firm has been changed to I.E. Industries, Inc. The change will be effective Apr. 1. Founded in 1915 as the Cummings Machine Co., the name was changed in a few years to the Industrial Equipment Co. The firm manufactures molten material handling equipment for foundries, with the products including hand, geared and power driven ladles.

———

With an attendance in excess of 5,000 persons during the three days, sponsors of the Shelby County home show expressed themselves as “well pleased” with the annual event which closed Sunday evening. Twenty-six local firms participated in the show held at the Sidney Armory.

25 Years

March 22, 1993

Dr. John Wilding is lucky to be alive and is very grateful to Sidney residents. He was severely injured in a November 1992 crash. He experienced a collapsed lung and a number of fractured ribs. Dr. Wilding spent 34 days in the hospital. He hopes to return to his ophthalmology practice on a full-time basis. He said the support from Sidney residents and other professionals has been “just amazing.”

———

Emil Payawal is wrestling at the state meet. He won his first match but then lost his second match to Nightingale in the 103-pound class for his division. It is possible at this point for Payawal to finish as high as third in the state meet.

———

Aretha Jones is just retiring from the Ohio Department of Transportation. She is 57 years of age. What makes her story unusual is that she was the first black female to obtain a position at the Ohio Department of Transportation, District VII in Sidney. She has been an employee there now for 30 years. She has been active in her community and made it very clear that “I’m not going to sit down.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

