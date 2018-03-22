Red Cross smoke detectors not part of recall

SIDNEY — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms—models PI2010 and PI9010 because they could fail to work in the event of a fire.

The smoke alarms installed by the Red Cross are not part of the CPSC recall, said Lynn Gump, American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter executive director. The Red Cross is installing Kidde model P3010L smoke alarms. The Red Cross urges homeowners not to remove Red Cross-installed smoke alarms from their homes.

As part of its Home Fire Campaign, volunteers and employees with the American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter have been installing free smoke alarms throughout their six County Region alongside partner fire departments, churches and other community organizations. This program includes life-saving preparedness information, as well as free alarms and you can sign up by calling your local Red Cross office or requesting online at www.redcross.org/NMVO.