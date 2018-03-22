Voter registration deadline nears

SIDNEY — The deadline to register to vote in the May 8 election is Monday, April 9.

As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the May 8 Primary Election must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election. The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is Monday, April 9. The Election Office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 9. Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Registration forms are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. The office is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted by the following authorized agencies during their regular business hours:

• Amos Memorial Library (all branches)

• One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Court, Sidney

You may also register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website:

https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/

To vote in the May 8 Primary elections, a person:

• Must be a US citizen

• Must be 18 years old by the Nov. 6 General Election. Seventeen year-olds can vote on primary candidates only if they will be 18 by Nov. 6 General Election

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the Election

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election

Absentee voting

Absentee voter ballots for the Primary Election are now available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office. Registered voters may call the Board of Elections to request an application at 498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon on Saturday, May 5.

In person voting hours are:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, April 10 – April 27

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 30 – May 4

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 5th

• 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 6th

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, May 7