A sure sign of spring

BK Rootbeer Drive-In employee Kim Stewart, left, of Sidney, delivers food to MaryAnn Howard, of Port Jefferson, Thursday, March 22. Thursday was opening day for the season at the drive-in. Howard said “We were excited for the opening.” Howard’s favorite item to buy is the Spanish hotdog with cheese and onion.

BK Rootbeer Drive-In employee Kim Stewart, left, of Sidney, delivers food to MaryAnn Howard, of Port Jefferson, Thursday, March 22. Thursday was opening day for the season at the drive-in. Howard said “We were excited for the opening.” Howard’s favorite item to buy is the Spanish hotdog with cheese and onion. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN032318BKRootbeer.jpg BK Rootbeer Drive-In employee Kim Stewart, left, of Sidney, delivers food to MaryAnn Howard, of Port Jefferson, Thursday, March 22. Thursday was opening day for the season at the drive-in. Howard said “We were excited for the opening.” Howard’s favorite item to buy is the Spanish hotdog with cheese and onion. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News