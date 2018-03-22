A sure sign of spring

BK Rootbeer Drive-In employee Kim Stewart, left, of Sidney, delivers food to MaryAnn Howard, of Port Jefferson, Thursday, March 22. Thursday was opening day for the season at the drive-in. Howard said “We were excited for the opening.” Howard’s favorite item to buy is the Spanish hotdog with cheese and onion.
