Lincoln Day Dinner set for April 5

BOTKINS — The Shelby County Republican Party will be holding their annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Thursday, April 5, at the Palazzo in Botkins.

This year’s featured speaker will be Sen. Frank LaRose, who is a candidate for Ohio Secretary of State. LaRose is currently serving his second term in the Ohio Senate representing Wayne and portions of Summit and Stark counties. He serves as chairman of the Transportation, Commerce, and Workforce Committee and vice chairman of the Senate Public Utilities Committee.

LaRose has spearheaded efforts to increase government transparency and efficiency especially in the areas of elections administration and regulatory reform being a key legislator on issues of elections.

LaRose was named the Legislator of the Year in 2016 by the Ohio Association of Election Officials, was named as one of 12 State Legislators to Watch in 2014 by Governing magazine, and was named to GOPAC’s 2017 Class of Emerging Leaders.

LaRose grew up on a small family farm in northeast Ohio. After graduating from Copley High School, He enlisted in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne and later served in the U.S. Special Forces as a Green Beret. He is a graduate of the Ohio State University with a degree in consumer affairs and business. He and his wife, Lauren, live in Hudson with their three daughters.

LaRose serves the community as a board member for the Ohio History Connection, junior vice commander of the Fairlawn VFW, and the executive board for his local Boy Scouts of America Council.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a social hour having a cash bar followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m. Dinner tickets are available for $20 per person. RSVP’s should be directed to Julie Ehemann at shelbycountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com or 937-394-7664.

