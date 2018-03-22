Three vehicle crash

The white car, front, was traveling east on the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22, when it crossed into the other lane colliding with a car and SUV that were parked facing West. The driver of the white car was taken to a hospital. No one was in the two parked vehicles at the time of the crash. Firefighters from the Port Jefferson Community fire department and the Maplewood fire department responded to the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

