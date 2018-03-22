ODOT work begins

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for its construction season.

Ohio 47 between Fifth Avenue and Wilkinson Avenue, continues to have lane closures. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 27. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Upcoming closures include:

• Auglaize County: State Route 66 66 between Amsterdam Road and Wuebker Road, Intermittent Shoulder closures March 26 to April 9 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Two lanes will remain open in each direction, but there will be occasional shoulder closures.

Shelby County: State Route 274 between Shroyer Road and Island Avenue, with lane closures April 9 to June 9. One lane will remain open in each direction.