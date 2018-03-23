125 Years

March 23, 1893

The experience in building the bridge in Jefferson street calls for a better regulation of privileges according to contractors. The street has been closed a month and from indications it will be another two weeks before the bridge is up. The street is filled with as much material as was visible in the construction of Brooklyn bridge and there is evidence that the science of bridge building is a hidden mystery to the Toledo contractors.

———

C.R. Benjamin has purchased the J.I. McLung property on North Miami avenue.

———

In response to an invitation from the Masons of DeGraff some 40 members of the Sidney Lodge and their ladies were guests last evening in that village. Following the program of stereopticon views of Europe by W.D. Davies, all adjourned to the Valentine hotel where a fine banquet was served.

100 Years

March 23, 1918

John Schlagetter, Shelby county food chairman, was advised today that effective tomorrow all bakers not using the required 20 per cent wheat flour substitute in bread and rolls must cease baking these products and must not resume operations until prepared to substitute as required.

———

The triangular debate between Sidney, Bellefontaine and Urbana will be held Friday on the subject: “Resolved: That the time has come when the U.S. must establish the same immigration laws for the Asiatic as for the European.” The Sidney affirmative team, composed of Cecil Webster, John Imboden, Victor Taylor, with Forest Snow, alternate, will go to Urbana. The negative team of John Harmony, John Burrows, John Scott, and James Lytle, alternate, will meet Bellefontaine here.

———

Dr. John J. Richeson, dean of the Teacher’s College at Ohio University, will be in Sidney on Friday to speak at the teachers’ meeting at the high school auditorium. He will act as chairman for the debate in the evening. Dean Richeson is a brother of Dr. J.F. Richeson, president of the Sidney Board of Education.

75 Years

March 23, 1943

Nine new members were inducted into the Sidney Kiwanis club at its regular luncheon meeting yesterday at the Hotel Wagner. Welcomed into the club membership were: Dan McNeil, Rodney Blake, Orville Eisenhut, Clarence Sietz, Henry Ver Wayne, Arthur Billing, Richard Dormire, Carl Custenborder and Roy Hemmert.

———

Salvage committees from an 11-county area will meet at the Masonic temple here tomorrow evening in a program that will feature a talk by Robert O. Weible, secretary for the Ohio General salvage branch of the war production board.

———

Preliminary work on the 100 dwelling unit project in Sidney was started today by the Charles H. Shook Construction Co. of Dayton. Scott W. Linn, of Cleveland, federal housing administration project manager has also arrived in Sidney to look after construction details for the government.

———

Shelby County stood 13th in the state in 1942 on a per capita basis in the purchase of war bonds and stamps according to information received today by Joseph B. Cook, county chairman. The amount was $49.20 for every man, woman and child in the county. Shelby county was also the leader among counties in the area.

50 Years

March 23, 1968

Daniel F. Taylor, son of Mrs. Victor Taylor, 115 East South Street, Sidney, is returning to Santiago, Chile, to resume work at a missile tracking station for Bendix Corp. Taylor’s first experience in the space program came while he was stationed at Greenland with the Air Force.

———

No definite clues have been turned up as to the cause of the early morning fire that destroyed the Wild store and abandoned elevator in Anna Sunday. Herman Hostettler and Robert Lowry, state fire officials, spent most of Monday in Anna checking on possible causes of the blaze that caused an estimated $80,000 damage to Wilt’s. Hostettler pointed out that with destruction as complete as that resulting from Sunday’s fire, determination of a cause is extremely difficult.

———

Mrs. Oliver Ambos was elected president of the Music, Literature and Art Club when that group met Thursday evening, March 14, at the Business Girls Homes. Other officers elected to serve during the coming year are Miss Mary Inez Pence, vice president; Miss Emma Pfeiffer, secretary; Miss Norma Hutchison, treasurer and press reporter, Miss Lucille Schroyer, librarian.

25 Years

March 23, 1993

Shelby County has rung up some impressive agricultural numbers. Of the 88 counties in Ohio, Shelby County ranks ninth in dairy production and ninth in beef production. The county was 16th overall out of the 88 counties. Barbara Ditmer provided this information on behalf of the Shelby County Farm Bureau.

———

Emil Payawal of Lehman High School finished fourth place in the state wrestling meet. All of the area wrestlers going to the state meet lost in the first round. Graham High School finished a strong third place in Division III.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

