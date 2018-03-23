On the agendas

Jackson Center Planning Commission

JACKSON CENTER — The Planning Commission of the village of Jackson Center will meet, Monday, March 26, at 5:45 p.m. in council chambers. New items on the agenda include review and acceptance of Tiger Trail, review the final plat of 50 acres to be annexed to the village and review the Residential-1 zoning for the new 50-acre annexation addition and recommend rezoning it to Industrial-1.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet, Monday, March 26, at 6 p.m. in council chambers located at 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider changes to two previously approved events.

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, March 26, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room at the school, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.

The board will give first reading to proposed policy and regulation revisions, discuss Ohio House Bill 512, consider join budget commission rates, approve the purchase of wireless infrastructure, and accept donations.

The board will also consider tool kits and supply lists, program and patronage fees, a memorandum of understanding with the Piqua City Schools concerning farming, various employment matters and a resolution on school safety.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation of the police department’s annual report and a proclamation on brain injury awareness month.

Council is expected to adopt three ordinances, and they are:

• To assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk and or weed cutting;

• To amend a chapter of a codified ordinance pertaining to permits for activities on public property;

• To enact the amended pay tables for 2018 for certain city employees;

Council will also be introduced to an ordinance for supplemental appropriations for 2018.

It is expected for council to adopt four resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the drawing of a warrant for payment due to the city;

• To reappoint Todd Ratermann to the Recreation Board;

• To support legislation pertaining to the exemptions of Ohio’s prevailing wage law;

• To authorize consumption of alcohol on public property and for the city manager to enter into a special event use agreement with Sidney Alive in connection with the The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to discuss the discipline of a public employee and the purchase of property for public purposes.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, March 26, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. Items on the agenda include the annexation of 50 acres of real estate to the village; a real estate purchase agreement with Airstream and an agreement with the Jackson Center Community Improvement Corp. concerning the real estate purchase agreement; establishing job classifications and rates for all village employees; and an agreement with Baughman Inc. (Kah Nursery of Botkins) for the Tee Ball Project. Discussion will also be held on the EcoSmart Choice Sustainability Grant. Reports will be given by committees, administrator and department heads. An executive session is planned to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.

New Knoxville Board of Education

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Board of Education will meet Monday, March 26, at 7 p.m. in the media center. items on the agenda include reports from the New Knoxville Education Association, principal and superintendent, accept a donation from the Athletic Boosters, approve BOE policies and approve the Gatekeeper fund.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet in regular session Tuesday, March 27, at 7 p.m., in the Village Hall, located at 209 W. Main St.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session Tuesday, March 27, at 7 p.m., in council chambers, located at 210 S. Mill St.