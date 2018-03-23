Post Office getting a ‘face-lift’

SIDNEY — The entire outside of the Sidney Post Office is about to undergo a restoration starting Monday, March 26.

“We ask for patience, and wanted to let our customers know what is going on and make them aware of potential hazards,” said Postmaster Brian Schroeder.

Renovations will begin on the north side of the building on North West Street and continue through the end of the summer.

The facility’s “facelift” will also include work on the front steps and the parking lot. Construction will not include the lobby. Access to the drive-up mailboxes in the parking lot behind the post office’s parking lot will not be interrupted.

“Nothing will change,” Schroeder said about customer service, mail distribution and lobby hours.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in making our post office facility beautiful for our customers,” Schroeder said.

The Sidney Post Office, pictured at the corner of North Ohio Avenue and West North Street, is set for exterior renovations to begin on the north side of the the building starting Monday, March 26. Customer service in the lobby and mail distribution will not be affected. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_P.O.-corner.jpg The Sidney Post Office, pictured at the corner of North Ohio Avenue and West North Street, is set for exterior renovations to begin on the north side of the the building starting Monday, March 26. Customer service in the lobby and mail distribution will not be affected. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

