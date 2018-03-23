Post Office getting a ‘face-lift’

SIDNEY — The entire outside of the Sidney Post Office is about to undergo a restoration starting Monday, March 26.
“We ask for patience, and wanted to let our customers know what is going on and make them aware of potential hazards,” said Postmaster Brian Schroeder.
Renovations will begin on the north side of the building on North West Street and continue through the end of the summer.
The facility’s “facelift” will also include work on the front steps and the parking lot. Construction will not include the lobby. Access to the drive-up mailboxes in the parking lot behind the post office’s parking lot will not be interrupted.
“Nothing will change,” Schroeder said about customer service, mail distribution and lobby hours.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in making our post office facility beautiful for our customers,” Schroeder said.
937-538-4823
