Steenrod joins tree board

SIDNEY — Local business owner Rick Steenrod attended his first meeting of the Sidney Tree Board Thursday afternoon.

He replaces Brandi Thompson, who resigned when she moved out of Sidney.

Steenrod graduated from Sidney High School in 1979. He attended Miami University, graduating in 1983. He has owned and operated the local UPS Store since 1997.

Steenrod previously worked for the H. & S. Pogue Co. in Cincinnati, and when Pogue’s was purchased by L.S. Ayers & Co., moved to Indianapolis with Ayers. He and his family returned to Sidney in 1997.

“I consider serving on the Sidney Tree Board to be an awesome opportunity,” Steenrod said. “I am looking forward to giving back to the community that has given my family and me so much.”

Tree Board Chairwoman Ann Asher welcomed Steenrod to the board.

“We are pleased to have Rick as a member of the tree board. He will definitely be an asset to our group.”

Steenrod was officially appointed to the tree board by City Council during its meeting, March 12. In addition to Asher, he joins Tree Board members Michael Jannides, Ross Moore III and Anne Sharp.

Steenrod and his wife, Sarah, are the parents of two children. His daughter, Katie, is a teacher in Michigan and son, Blake, will graduate from Otterbein University this spring.

Sidney Tree Board Chairwoman Ann Asher reviews information with newly appointed member Rick Steenrod. Steenrod replaces Brandi Thompson, who moved from the area. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Steenrod.jpg Sidney Tree Board Chairwoman Ann Asher reviews information with newly appointed member Rick Steenrod. Steenrod replaces Brandi Thompson, who moved from the area. Courtesy photo