125 Years

March 26, 1893

The following ticket was nominated for Dinsmore township at Botkins on Saturday: George Wertz, trustee; Philip Sheets, treasurer; assessors, Botkins precinct, Stephen Wical; Anna precinct, William Kraft.

———

Mrs. Jenness Miller will lecture at the Monumental opera house Monday evening under the auspices of the Sidney Physical Culture club. Her lectures are always illustrated by beautiful gowns constructed from her own patterns, and she will be attired here in a number of French gowns fresh from Paris.

100 Years

March 26, 1918

Dr. O.O. LeMaster has become a member of the Thousand Dollar club, having shown his patriotism by buying that amount in War Savings stamps. John Duckworth, of Jackson Center, has also qualified for membership in the club. Having sold $2,100 in War Savings stamps in the past few days, Roy Sarver, of the City Restaurant, is entitled to be in the first class as a patriotic salesman.

———

A force of 25 Macedonians are employed at Lockington near the site of the conservancy district improvements. The men are laying a switch track from the Western Ohio Railway so that supplies can be hauled direct to the scene of operations. It is expected that activities on a big scale will get underway at the Lockington site very shortly.

75 Years

March 26, 1943

Thwarted by unforeseen circumstances that forced calling off the county-wide dimout last night, city and county defense officials were completing plans for a county-wide blackout for Tuesday evening.

———

The Saturday Evening Post announced in this week’s issue that an article on Sidney will appear in next week’s edition. Entitled: “Sidney’s answer to the Manpower Problem,” the article was written by Warner Olivier and J.V. Harris.

———

Appointment of E.M. Seving, of Sidney, as acting director in the Lima area for the war manpower commission, was announced today in Cleveland by Robert C. Goodwin, regional director, in the first step toward stabilizing employment in the Lima area.

———

Partial reports of contributions to the Red Cross fund drive, being conducted in the county by the local chapter, show contributions to date total $10,500.

50 Years

March 26, 1968

Roy Lacy of Anna was named president of the Shelby County Committee on Aging at its annual meeting at the Amos Public Library. Other officers named are Mrs. Linus Rable, vice president, and Mrs. A.W. Shiflett, secretary.

———

State Farmer Degrees went to Tony Sherry and John Henry of the Versailles Future Farmers of America chapter. Both are Versailles High School seniors. Sherry is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Sherry of R.R. 3, Versailles, and Henry is a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Henry of R.R. 1, Bradford. Sherry raises Duroc swine and Henry raises Guernsey cattle.

———

Shelby county officials and members of the building commissions for the county home are in Fremont today to inspect a recently completed home there. It was noted by local county officials that the Sandusky and Shelby county homes are of approximately the same size and general planning, providing a good basis for comparison. Making the trip to Fremont were County Commissioners Merton Maxwell and Roger Elsass; County Auditor Thelma Short; Mrs. Rose Hereld, secretary to the commissioners; Mr. and Ms. Charles Shaffer, superintendent and matron at the county home; Don Bollinger and Ralph Taylor, members of the building commission.

25 Years

March 26, 1993

The New Life Fitness vs. Mid-American Fitness Centers case is heating up. A lawsuit has been filed in Miami county. The members are seeking class-action status. A meeting of over 800 people last week discussed the case. They have filed a motion to force the new owners to let the members into the facility.

———

It will again be Fort Loramie vs. Cincinnati Country Day. On the line will be a trip to the state basketball tournament. Fort Loramie is 21-4 for the year. County Day has a slightly better record, winning 21 games and losing only 3. The two are familiar rivals in the regional basketball tournament. This is the seventh trip to the regionals in nine years for Fort Loramie.

———

The Ohio Treasurer is in trouble. Mary Ellen Withrow was charged with not declaring certain payments she made to her housekeeper as proper expenses. She has agreed to pay back $2,133 and tax.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org