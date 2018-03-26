City of Sidney income tax returns due by April 17

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney, Revenue Collections Division, wants to remind all Sidney city residents that their 2017 income tax return is due no later than Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Anyone who has filed a federal extension, the city would appreciate of copy of the extension by April 17. An extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay, and any payments after April 17 may be subject to penalty and interest. This coincides with the due date for federal income tax returns.

All Sidney residents over the age of 18 are required to file a return (even those who had Sidney income tax withheld from their paycheck). Anyone who lived in Sidney at any time during 2017 is are required to file a Sidney city tax return.

If there is no income taxable to the city of Sidney the person may be eligible to file an exemption form. Individual Tax Forms may be obtained at Amos Public Library, Sidney Post Office, Revenue Collections at city hall, 201 W. Poplar St., or by visiting the City’s website (www.sidneyoh.com – Income Tax Department page).

The office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist taxpayers with Sidney tax return preparation at no charge. Additionally, the office will be open on Saturday, April 14, from 8 a.m. until noon to assist those taxpayers who are unable to visit during our normal office hours. The office will be closed Friday, March 30, in observance of Good Friday.

Generally, taxpayers who do not have 1.75 percent of Ohio municipal income tax withheld, or who have self-employment or net rental income, are required to make estimated tax payments or risk incurring underestimation or underpayment penalties. For 2018 estimated tax payments are due by April 17, June 15, Sept. 17 and Dec. 17, 2018. This change was mandated in House Bill 5, approved by the State legislature in late 2014.

Any taxpayer with questions is encouraged to visit the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com – Income Tax Department page; email Jeffery Wical, income tax administrator, at tax@sidneyoh.com; or call the city of Sidney, Revenue Collections Division, at 937-498-8111.