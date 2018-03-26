Treasurer to utilize tax lien sale to collect delinquent taxes

SIDNEY — Shelby County Treasurer John E. Coffield will be collecting more revenue for the county and the schools by conducting a Tax certificate sale.

One benefit of a Tax certificate sale, said Coffield, is this allows the treasurer an opportunity to give taxpayers more time to pay their delinquent property taxes rather than the last resort of sending the file to the County prosecuting attorney to file an action against a taxpayer.

Notices will be sent to taxpayers to give them time and opportunity to pay the delinquent tax in full or enter into a payment plan, if you qualify, with the county treasurer’s office.

It has always been the treasurer’s policy to work with the taxpayers when possible.

“At a time when budgets are tight, this gives us immediate access to some more revenue and a lower percentage of taxes will remain unpaid,” said Coffield. So if the tax certificate is sold the taxpayer still has an additional 12 to 18 months to pay their delinquent taxes. The county receives the tax revenue immediately with this process. The school systems will also get much needed revenue.

A tax lien sale is a tool that motivates property owners to come in and meet their obligations. In this tax lien sale, the treasurer sells past due taxes to Tax Ease Ohio II LLC and the property owner will have a 17.5 percent percent annual simple interest rate. Unique to this sale, property owners will make payments totax ease and not to the county treasurer. They are taking on the administration costs instead of Shelby County. All correspondence is approved through the county treasurer.

If you have any questions, please call the Shelby County Treasurer’s Office at 937-498-7281.

“If you are having trouble paying your real estate taxes, I urge you to come into my office so we can work out an acceptable solution. Ignoring your problems will not make them go away. My door is always open,” said Coffield.