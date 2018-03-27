Russia principal submits resignation letter

RUSSIA — The Russia Local Schools principal is leaving the district.

According to Russia Local School Superintendent Steven Rose, K-12 Principal Brian Hogan has submitted his resignation from the school district.

Hogan was first hired by the district in 2016 and his last official day is scheduled for July 31, with limited office hours during the month of July.

During a special meeting of the Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District Board of Education, in Waynesfield, on Saturday, March 24, the employment of Hogan as the district’s new middle and high school principal was approved, effective in July.

The current Waynesfield-Goshen principal Becky Diglia submitted a letter of resignation to the board in February, ending her three-year career within the district.

According to Rose, the Russia Local School Board of Education will be officially accepting Hogan’s resignation during the board’s April meeting.

“We thank Mr. Hogan for his dedication and service to the district the past two years,” Rose said. “We wish (him) the best of luck in his new position as he moves back to his hometown of Bellefontaine to be closer to family and his wife’s place of employment.”

The open principal position was officially posted last week and applications will be accepted through April 12, Rose said.

“The board of education hopes to hire a new principal before the end of the school year to allow substantial time for training and for a smooth transition,” said Rose.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

