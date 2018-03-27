Mayor proclaims March Brain Injury Awareness Month

SIDNEY — March is officially proclaimed to be National Brain Injury Awareness Month in the city of Sidney.

Mayor Mike Barhorst presented the proclamation to Alyssa Kerns Elliston, who was accompanied by her mother Connie Kerns and friend Linda Fridley at Monday’s council meeting. The women attended to represent Alyssa’s Breath, the non-profit organization that works to increase public awareness of brain injury and methods of prevention.

Barhorst said 1.7 million Americans sustain a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year. TBI can be caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to, or penetration of the head that disrupts the normal function of the brain.

He urged Sidney citizens to “become more aware of the extent, consequences, causes, treatments, and prevention of traumatic brain injuries through the Brain Injury Association of America and Brain Injury Association of Ohio ‘Changing Minds about Brain Injury’ campaign.”

In other business, council adopted three ordinances, and they are:

• To assess the cost of weed cutting or the removal of litter or junk for outstanding invoices through Jan. 25, which remain outstanding as of March 5. For weed mowing violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the mowing plus $50 for the first weed cutting, $75 for the second cutting and $100 for each cutting thereafter. For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20 percent. A total of 25 properties will be assessed a total of $6,692 for weed cutting and another 12 properties will be assessed a total of $3,874.20 for junk removal.

• To amend a chapter of the codified ordinances pertaining to parades/assemblages/special events and Courthouse Square electrical hookup on public property. The amendment more clearly outlines application submission and event requirements for “special event(s).”

• Repeal and amend certain employees’ pay classification plan and pay tables for 2018.

Council was also introduced to an ordinance for supplemental appropriations for 2018.

Four resolutions were also adopted by council, and they are:

• To authorize a payment in the amount of $50,103.90 to Freisthler Paving, Inc. for paving the driveway of the water treatment plant;

• To reappoint Todd Ratermann to the Recreation Board for a new five-year term that will expire on April 1, 2023. Ratermann has served on the board since May 28, 2013;

• To support the passing of House and Senate legislation pertaining to the exemptions of Ohio’s prevailing wage law;

• To authorize consumption of alcohol on public property and for City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a special event use agreement with Sidney Alive for wine tastings at the The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market. The market will be held every Saturday from May 26 through October 13, 2018.

Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan was absent on Monday and was excused by council.

Council member Ed Hamaker asked if a dumpster he noticed near the Ohio Building means work to replace the roof is about to begin. He was told roof work will not commence until the building is cleaned up, asbestos is removed and it is safe for architects to be inside to do necessary evaluations on the building. A date set for the roof’s replacement is not set yet, said Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth.

Council member Joe Ratermann said he heard reports of dogs not being on a leash at Tawawa Park, and also that someone was bitten by a dog off a leash. He encouraged for people to be responsible dog owners and to be sure to keep their dog(s) on a leash in public.

Cundiff reminded residents and council that city offices will be closed on Friday in recognition of Good Friday. However, trash pick-up will not be delayed, he said.

Cundiff also noted council’s biennial retreat will take place at Sidney Fire Station 1, in two weeks. He also reported the wastewater treatment plant has received several good applications, following the increased bonus opportunities intended to attract more candidates. However, they haven’t had as good of a reception of applications for the water treatment plant, despite the bonuses offered there. City staff plans to meet to consider other options to attract candidates, he said.

Council also went into an executive session to discuss the discipline of a public employee and the purchase of property for public purposes. No action was taken after members emerged from the session.

