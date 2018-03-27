Spring break activities

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio camp Director Ashley Stombaugh, far right, of Wapakoneta, shows a group of Girl Scouts how to make an origami owl-shaped book marker. Watching her are, left to right, Madialyn Gomez, 8, daughter of Shari Gomez, Madison Large, 7, daughter of Jessica Lang, and Ashley Leonardo-Cotterman, 6, all of Sidney, daughter of Shayla Colegrove. The Girl Scout spring break day camp was held at First United Methodist Church. The last day of camp is Wednesday, March 28.

