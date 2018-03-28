125 Years

March 28, 1893

The water works trustees have had just cause for indignation within the past few days to learn that two persons who ought to know better, had buried the carcass of a horse at a place where it meant contamination of the river. The trustees have jurisdiction of the river and its tributaries for a distance of 10 miles above the pumping station. Unfortunately, there is no established place near Sidney for the disposal of the bodies of animals.

———

A number of persons wish to know why a survey was made this week of Miami avenue from near Kossuth street to Court street. The question is answered by saying that it has long been believed Main and Miami avenues are not in parallel lines as they should be, and the survey is for the purpose of making them straight. It is felt that Main avenue veers a little to the West.

100 Years

March 28, 1918

The county commissioners are in receipt of a communication from Governor Cox, authorizing them to allot state land bordering on the canal to different person for war gardens.

———

Judges for debate to be held tonight between Sidney and Bellefontaine will be Supt. C.W. Cookson, of Troy; Supt. L.J. Bennett, of Miami county, and Supt. R.W. Crist, of Tippecanoe City.

———

German forces have launched a formidable attack over a 50-mile front, and have pierced the Allied lines in many places.

———

The committee in charge of the collection of old clothing for the relief of the people of Belgium spent yesterday afternoon at the old post office building sorting and packing the items for shipment. The ladies expressed themselves as well pleased with the quantity and quality of the clothes donated.

———

A meeting of the Civil Service commission was held last evening to take some action toward the investigation of the charges filed against Fire Chief George Hume. It was decided a public hearing will be held Monday evening in the Probate Judge’s office.

75 Years

March 28, 1943

Complete darkness will settle over Sidney and Shelby county tomorrow evening, when the first official test blackout is held. It will be carried out sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Officials of the Fifth service command of the Army at Columbus and state defense council will be in Sidney for the test and will either approve or disapprove the operation of the local unit.

———

Miss Mary Margaret Carey, of East Sidney, daughter of Mrs. Florence Orbison Carey, is Sidney’s newest addition to the enlistees in the WAVES. Having completed her examinations on Friday, she expects to be called within the next two weeks.

———

The Shelby County selective service board has a quota of 71 men to be sent to Fort Hayes on Mar. 25 for physical examinations. However, it was indicated today that the board will be short 10 to 15 men of its quota.

———

Food conscious Americans, gripped in many areas by a critical meat shortage, awoke today to find its 600,000 storekeepers prohibited from selling butter, lard, fats and oils until rationing begins a week from today.

50 Years

March 28, 1968

Joel Gruebmeyer led the Wednesday night practice session of the Valley City Junior Rifle Club at the local Armory, firing a 362 total. Gruebmeyer hit a 100 from the prone position with a 92 kneeling, 84 sitting and 86 offhand for his total, while Paul Fernandez scored 100 prone, with 91 kneeling, and 82 sitting and 81 offhand for a 356.

———

New guidelines are being established for the emergency room at Wilson Memorial Hospital here in an effort to improve service for true emergency cases, it was announced today. The guidelines were established by a newly formed hospital emergency room committee headed by Dr. Edward A. Link. Other members include Dr. Richard Breece, Dr. Ned Smith, Dr. William Mentges, Mrs. Ruby Fasshauer, hospital nursing director, and Martin Tullis, hospital administrator. The plan is endorsed by the Shelby County Medical Society.

———

Two Sidney are students have been named to the first semester dean’s list at the College of Wooster, at Wooster, Ohio. Richard A. Amos has been named to the high dean’s list. Mr. Amis is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Amos of Magnolia drive, Sidney. William A. Wiley, named to the regular dean’s list, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Wiley, R.R. 2, Sidney.

25 Years

March 28, 1993

Fort Loramie will advance to the state basketball tournament as a result of its 67-58 victory over Cincinnati Country Day. Coach Dan Hegemier is a veteran in making it this far in the basketball tournament. Fort Loramie’s competition in the first round of the state tournament will be Lima Central Catholic. In an interesting comment, the defeated Cincinnati Country Day coach was asked whether or not Fort Loramie was the best team they had faced that year. He said, “No, not nearly.” The phrase “sore loser” comes to mind.

———

Benjamin Abbers of Fort Loramie has attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 355 in Fort Loramie. He is the 13th Eagle Scout in the 41-year history of the organization. Also attaining Eagle were two young men from Sidney. Andrew Ness and Glen Wooddell attained the rank. They are members of the Sidney First United Methodist Church Troop 188.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

