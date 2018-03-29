125 Years

March 29, 1893

The receiver of the American Wheel Co. has sold the five lots near the Big Four railway, on which are the ruins of the former wheel works, to D.W. Marshall, of Indianapolis.

———

There are several cases of hydrophobia among dogs in Port Jefferson this week. It is presumed they were bitten by the mad dog killed in that vicinity three weeks ago.

———

Mail carrier Edward Kelly was attacked by a dog in Maple street this morning. The brute was kept from doing injury be receiving some well-deserved kicks.

———

The Legislature has enacted a law establishing standard or central time to take effect Apr. 1. Standard time is 22 minutes slower than local time. It applies to banks and courts and all legal transactions.

100 Years

March 29, 1918

Orders received from the adjutant general’s office at Columbus call for the next movement of troops to Camp Sherman from this section of the state on Mar. 29. A special train is due to arrive in Sidney over the B. & O. on that date at 11:30 a.m. This will be the final quota of the original draft.

———

Roy Sarver, of the City Restaurant, still holds the record as a Thrift Stamp salesman. He has sold $3,600 of the stamps this week.

———

Misses Margaret Quinlisk and Mildred Ginn, who received notices of the government appointments earlier this week, were advised by telegrams today to report to Washington, D.C. as soon as possible. They are planning to leave on Sunday.

———

Word from Paris today indicates that the Germans have been shelling that city with long range guns since 8 o’clock this morning. The shortest distance from Paris to the front is 42 miles.

75 Years

March 29, 1943

Harold Waller, managing director of the Middletown Civic Association, was speaker at the regular weekly luncheon meeting of the Sidney Rotary club yesterday noon at the Hotel Wagner. Waller told of the Middletown plan of community service which has had a unique success during its 20 years of operation.

———

Seven new members were initiated at the regular meeting of the Iutis club last evening. They are: Herbert Woolweaver, William Hoewischer, William Joslin, W.K. Bowen, Donald Young, Hugh Bertsch, and Gale Shatto.

———

The answer Sidney has found for the employment problem is given national recognition in this week’s issue of the Saturday Evening Post out tomorrow. The article tells how ministers, judges, housewives, merchants, and taxi drivers work at two jobs a day to help supply enough workers to keep defense plants running at full blast.

———

Staff Sgt. Milo Taylor is a prisoner of war, held by the Italians in North Africa, according to information received by relatives here. Taylor has previously been reported missing in action on Mar. 12 after the plane on which he was a radio man was shot down Feb. 23.

50 Years

March 29, 1968

Miss Mary Jane Goffena, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Goffena, 517 Highland avenue, is spending this weekend in New York. Miss Goffena, a junior at the University of Dayton, is a member of the UD Flyerettes. The 28 young women composing this group performed during the half-time for the National Invitational Tournament game played Thursday evening between Dayton and Notre Dame.

———

Leon Hayes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Hayes, 820 Spruce avenue, arrived home Friday morning from West Point Academy, New York, where he is a senior. Cadet Hayes is here for his spring vacation and will resume classes on Monday. He will graduate from the academy on June 5.

———

Marilyn Miller and Dot Finnen held the spotlight in the Community Bowlerettes’ session at Minster’s Community Lanes the other night. Marilyn blasted out a terrific 620 series, aided by a neat 233 game, as her Town House blanked Community Lanes 4-0. And even though Community failed to score, Dot smashed a tremendous 256 game for the losers.

25 Years

March 29, 1993

Will the Kauffman Building contain senior apartments? Ken and Mary Geiner are the owners of the Kauffman Building. They are seeking a grant in financing to convert the building into senior living apartments. The project will cost about $2.1 million. Proper zoning and other changes have to be made.

———

Sidney High School has a national merit scholar finalist. She is Lori Franklin. She will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

———

Scott Roddy will be the next Sidney football coach. Coach Steve Corbin resigned from the position. Roddy coached for Bucyrus program for about eight years. He is a 1977 graduate from Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. He had a very successful record at Bucyrus.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org