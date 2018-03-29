Red Cross secures better office option

SIDNEY — The Red Cross is in final negotiations with an area business leader to secure a new location for its Sidney office to better serve residents of Shelby County. Rather than spending on upkeep of an almost 60-year-old building, that doesn’t fully meet the needs of the Red Cross, the office building located at 207 W. Water St. in Sidney has been sold.

“There will be no breach of Red Cross service for residents of Shelby County,” said Lynne Gump, Chapter executive for the Northern Miami Valley. “In fact, over the past decade, the American Red Cross like other non-profits, community organizations and businesses have been able to take advantage of technology to provide increased program delivery with less ‘brick and mortar.’ Moving from Water Street to a more efficient location allows us to focus on the organization’s core mission while continuing to make the best use of donor dollars.”

The Northern Miami Valley chapter of the American Red Cross remains committed to providing Sidney, and all of Shelby County, with Disaster Response; Health and Safety Training; Service to Armed Forces; Biomed Services and all other Red Cross lines of service, said Gump.

“Every day, Red Cross volunteers are in Shelby County delivering programs and services that support our mission. Volunteers respond, in the wee hours of the morning, to help a family who has lost their home to fire,” said Gump. “Caseworkers are available 24 hours every day to assist local military families with emergency communication. These are just two examples of what the Red Cross does in Shelby County and across the country.”

Last year, Shelby County volunteers donated over 2,500 hours to their local communities, everything from responding to home fires, installing smoke alarms and teaching children the importance of home fire safety through the Pillowcase Project.

The Sidney office will remain open through March 30. As the Red Cross continues to serve Shelby County, in the interim, office calls may be sent to the Chapter’s Troy office at 937-332-1414, Springfield Office at 937-399-3872 or the Greenville office at 937-548-1002.

Focus continues on mission delivery in Shelby County