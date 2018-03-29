Run … hide … fight

Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill recently spoke at the Sidney Apostolic Temple about what to do in the event of a active shooter, not just in a church but wherever you might be. Three items he focused on was “run,” “hide” and “fight.” He said you should never be afraid to bust a window out to get out if needed and that you can always bust the window in the bottom corner and it will break.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News